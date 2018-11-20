Brazil 1-0 Cameroon - New records set at Stadium MK in Brazil victory

Richarlison scored the only goal of the game on the stroke of half time as Brazil claimed victory over Cameroon at Stadium MK.

Setting a the football attendance record in Milton Keynes - 29,669 - there was almost a devil-may-care attitude around the ground, with Brazilian and Cameroonian fans outnumbered by locals more excited to glimpse the famous names than the result of the game itself. But who could blame them?

Neymar was the headline act and the world's most expensive footballer led out his side, but that was about the height of his six minute cameo. Pulling up injured, twice he received treatment before hobbling off to a chorus of unwarranted boos for the 26-year-old. He was replaced by Everton's Richarlison, who would answer the boos later in perfect fashion.

After that, the atmosphere fell fairly flat. And it was far from a thriller on the field - Brazil, in fits and spurts, were far superior to the five-time African Cup of Nations winners, but Clarence Seedorf's Indomitable Lions had their moments, but they were few and far between.

Pierre Kunde Malong fired just wide of Ederson's goal early on, but it was Roberto Firmino who should have opened the scoring when he worked space for himself in the penalty area only to be denied by keeper Andra Onana.

Danilo fired a free kick into the wall and Onana made another terrific save to deny a Brazilian header just before the break. The resultant corner though was powerfully headed home by Richarlison to give Brazil the lead.

Roberto Firmino in action for Brazil

Firmono made was for Gabriel Jesus at the interval, as was Onana, replaced by Favbrice Ondoa in the Cameroon net, and the pair were both immediately involved. Despite having two defenders under it, Ondoa came racing out of his goal to try and win a header against his own man, but only allowed the Manchester City striker a chance to tap into the empty net... except he fluffed his lines and hit the post.

The frame of the goal rattled again with 22 minutes remaining when Arthur hit a thunderous effort on goal but saw it thump the bar as the 'hosts' remained in total control, while the crowd summoned their Central American spirits with a Mexican wave.

With Douglas Costa, Richarlison and Jesus in their element, Cameroon were hemmed into their half for long periods of the second half, but Ondoa made up for his earlier howler with a stunning double save in the 88th minute to deny Richarlison and Brazil a second.

And it could have been costly had Cameroon directed a late header anywhere but the crossbar.