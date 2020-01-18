Break should help Alex Gilbey overcome injury

A knee injury prevented Alex Gilbey from playing against Sunderland on Saturday.

The Player of the Month for December was named in Russell Martin's starting 11 to take on the Black Cats at Stadium MK, but he was forced out of the game with a pre-existing problem he has been suffering from for a few weeks.

Last Saturday, he took a heavy blow to the knee at Coventry and limped out of the game shortly afterwards.

Lynden Gooch scored the only goal of the game as Sunderland went on to claim all three points at Stadium MK, and with Dons not playing next Saturday due to Portsmouth's involvement in the FA Cup, Martin hopes to give Gilbey plenty of time to recover.

"Alex Gilbey pulling out really affected us too. We were aware of an issue with his knee, we thought he could battle through and he has done for a couple of weeks, but he just couldn't do it today. We had to give him every chance. But we'll look at it and hopefully the break is good for him to make sure he's 100 per cent for the next game."

David Kasumu replaced GIlbey in the starting line-up, but he was ill throughout the week and was replaced by Louis Thompson and Conor McGrandles too was carrying a knock ahead of kick-off, and was taken off midway through the second period for Ben Gladwin.