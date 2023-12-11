Breaks between games has helped get Williamson's message across in the Dons dressing room

Fixtures have been falling by the wayside for MK Dons recently, but it has been a bit of a blessing in disguise

Warren O'Hora said the stop-start nature of MK Dons' recent fixture schedule has actually helped

Another Saturday without a game for MK Dons continued their stop-start period, but recent training blocks has helped them fast-track their change in style.

Mike Williamson’s side have played just four times in the last month, with a combination of international call-ups, the FA Cup and, as was the case on Saturday, rain calling for games to need rearranging.

Speaking ahead of the international break a few weeks ago, defender Warren O’Hora said the gap between games would act like a mini pre-season for the side, and a little under a month later, feels the lull in fixture has been beneficial.

“It has been a bit stop-start recently, with games being called off but we've needed time training,” he said. “We've really stripped things back and gone back to basics. He's really trying to get across what they're wanting us to do, and it has been brilliant.

“It takes a lot of patience, the boys really need to buy into it. I can see and feel it on the pitch now. We've had some good results with it too. The last league game we lost was at Accrington and that was the gaffer's first game in charge. It has been really positive since (Williamson) came in, I think the lads are really happy with him.”

With a familiar feel to Williamson’s approach, drawing comparisons to former regimes led by Russell Martin and Liam Manning, O’Hora, who played under both head coaches, feels as though he can help the team-mates a little more unfamiliar with the approach.

He said: “There's me, Daniel Harvie, Skip (Dean Lewington) and maybe Mo (Eisa) who were here under those previous managers, and can really grasp the ideas and bring them across even more in the dressing room. But already the boys have got it, even if they haven't played in this type of system before.