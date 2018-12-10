Brilliant Lawless strikes helps Newport into FA Vase fourth round

A wonder-strike from Dom Lawless helped Newport Pagnell Town into the fourth round of the FA Vase as they beat Hullbridge 2-0 on Saturday.

Making the break on the hour-mark, Lawless raced onto a long ball forward down the left flank before cutting back onto his right foot to blast past the home keeper to give Newport the lead.

Josh Winters' brilliant play down the right allowed Harry Stratton to fire home Newport's second with five minutes to go to book Newport's trip to Canterbury Town for the next round.

With Newport toiling in 15th in UCL Premier Division, manager Darren Lynch said he hopes his side can use their Vase momentum to climb the league table.

"I’m delighted with the result and performance," said Lynch. "With a near enough fully fit squad for the first time this season I’m hopeful we can start climbing the UCL table."