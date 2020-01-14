Brittain 'lost for words' after Burton loss

Callum Brittain could not believe how MK Dons could not score in the 1-0 defeat to Burton Albion.

Brittain was one of the stand-out performers for Dons in a game they dominated at the Pirelli Stadium, but could not find a way past keeper Kieran O'Hara to cancel out Liam Boyce's 20th minute goal.

He said: "I'm lost for words. We created chances, dominated possession, but it just didn't go our way. It was a sloppy goal to concede, that part is not good enough but there's not a lot more we could have done to score. It's just unfortunate.

"If you remember back to when they came to Stadium MK, they absolutely battered us. For it to change that quickly, it shows how much has changed and how much we've grown in confidence. Hopefully we can stay confident and we can get back on track on Saturday.

"We're mainly frustrated, but it's positive as well. Not many teams will come here and dominate like that. To not sure is so frustrating. We've all sat down and asked how we haven't scored. Hopefully not scoring tonight means more will come Saturday."