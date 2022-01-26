Josh McEachran in action against Burton

Burton Albion 0-1 MK Dons: Dons Rated

Scott Twine's strike deep into stoppage time ensured MK Dons beat Burton Albion for a third time this season.

By Toby Lock
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 10:45 am

Here's how we rated the players.

1. Jamie Cumming - 7.5

Didn't have a lot to do but made three terrific saves to keep Burton at bay. Good with his feet on a difficult pitch too.

2. Tennai Watson - 7.5

Linked up well again with Corbeanu, and could have opened the scoring with a brilliant dipping volley which hit the bar.

3. Dean Lewington - 7

Solid and unspectacular. Didn't let much past him, but had a few loose touches which almost played his team into trouble.

4. Warren O'Hora - 7.5

Held the line well, limited Burton to precious little when they went long and direct

