Burton Albion 0-1 MK Dons: Dons Rated

Here's how we rated the players.
1. Jamie Cumming - 7.5
Didn't have a lot to do but made three terrific saves to keep Burton at bay. Good with his feet on a difficult pitch too.
2. Tennai Watson - 7.5
Linked up well again with Corbeanu, and could have opened the scoring with a brilliant dipping volley which hit the bar.
3. Dean Lewington - 7
Solid and unspectacular. Didn't let much past him, but had a few loose touches which almost played his team into trouble.
4. Warren O'Hora - 7.5
Held the line well, limited Burton to precious little when they went long and direct