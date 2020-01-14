Burton deal Dons first defeat in five

MK Dons will think themselves desperately unlucky to leave the Pirelli Stadium with nothing after losing 1-0 to Burton Albion on Tuesday night.

Liam Boyce's 20th-minute strike was the difference between the sides ultimately, but Dons controlled the tempo and dominated possession - the only thing they lacked was a goal.

While Conor McGrandles hit the bar in the opening period and Carlton Morris forced a good save from keeper Kieran O'Hara in the second, they were unable to get a point, which they probably deserved.

After scoring his first goal half an hour into his debut on Saturday, Carlton Morris was handed his first start in MK Dons colours in the only change Russell Martin made from the game at Coventry City.

With the early indications of a waterlogged pitch threatening to scupper Dons' plans to play a passing-game, it was the home side who started quickly and looked to strike early through Liam Boyce, drawing a good stop from Lee Nicholls within the opening few minutes.

But Dons grew into the game as the pitch actually began to lend itself to their style of game and they were the better side for a stretch, coming close through Alex Gilbey and Rhys Healey.

The home side though would be the ones to take the lead, and it came from a Dons attack. While Mason's header was well-saved by keeper Kieran O'Hara, he sparked Burton into attack mode, and Boyce found space on the right of the penalty area to lash past Nicholls to but Burton ahead after 20 minutes.

Dons looked by far the better side during the rest of the first half as Burton sat back on their advantage. The visitors weren't without chances to equalise though. Callum Brittain danced through the defence only to see his strike deflected wide, Healey too forced a save from the keeper but the best fell to Conor McGrandles, who bent a free-kick over O'Hara and thump the crossbar.

The second half continued in a similar vein with Dons, if anything, even more on top. Carlton Morris should have equalised when, in almost a carbon copy of his goal on Saturday, but this time his strike was palmed away by O'Hara.

But try as they might, and despite playing Burton off the field, Dons could not find a way in. Finishing the game with four strikers on the field, it was a frustrating night for the visitors as they suffered their first defeat in five games.

Referee: Martin Coy

Attendance: 2,005

Burton Albion: O'Hara, Brayford, Edwards, Buxton, Quinn (Templeton 88), Fraser (Nartey 74), Broadhead (Shaughnessy 46), Akins, Sbarra, O'Toole, Boyce

Subs not used: Garratt, Sharman-Lowe, Sarkic, Hart

MK Dons: Nicholls, Lewington, Walsh, Williams, Brittain, Houghton (Gladwin 80), Gilbey, McGrandles (Nombe 69), Mason, Healey, Morris

Subs not used: Moore, Poole, Cargill, Moore-Taylor, Kasumu

Booked: Walsh, Boyce, Gilbey