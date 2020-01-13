Burton eyeing a spot in play-offs ahead of Dons clash

Nigel Clough is targetting a spot in the League One play-off places with a win over MK Dons on Tuesday night.

Dons make their first ever trip to the Pirelli Stadium tomorrow night, aiming to extend their four-game unbeaten run in League One and move further away from the relegation zone.

Burton, despite sitting 11th, are just two points adrift of the top six and a win on Tuesday would take them above Sunderland into sixth. They were 1-0 winners over Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

With four wins in their last five games, Burton are in terrific form and had the beating of Dons when the sides met earlier this season, cruising to a 3-0 win at Stadium MK.

Brewers manager Clough said: “We have won four out of our last five league games and we go into Tuesday night in good spirits.

“It is a massive game for us as if we can get three points that puts us even closer and then we have a ten-day break before another home game.

“We have had a lot of imbalance to our fixtures playing a lot of away games instead of home games and now we are catching up. When you have won the last three home games you have to have confidence here and we can take that into Tuesday hopefully.

“Knowing we could be in the top six if results go our way is an incredible incentive for us and all the players are all aware of that and were looking at the table and checking their phones after Saturday.

“What we have to do is take that performance from Saturday into tomorrow."