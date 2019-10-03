Burton will be a 'tough nut to crack'

Dons and Burton Albion will cross paths for the first time ever when Nigel Clough’s side head for Stadium MK on Saturday.

The first meeting between the clubs comes with both currently locked together in the League One table - both having 12 points.

Dons head into the clash having lost their last three in the league, but Tuesday night’s win over Fulham U21s ended a run of four win-less games.

Albion were beaten 2-0 by Everton U21s on Tuesday night, and like Dons have won just one of their last five games - the 2-0 win over Bournemouth in the EFL Cup. They have to look as far back as August 31 for their last win in the league when they beat Bristol Rovers 2-0 at the Pirelli Stadium.

Clough spoke highly of Paul Tisdale and MK Dons in his pre-match press conference, and his Dons counterpart equally praised the work Clough has been doing with the Brewers.

"They look like a tough nut to crack," said Tisdale. "I've played Nigel's teams on and off for years, and I'm looking forward to it.

"They've lost games recently but right at the death. They've been a whisker away from a far higher place in the league. Nigel knows his stuff – his teams always have a certain style which makes them productive.

"They will relish playing here and I imagine we will have to be pretty shrewd with how we play. If we open up, they will take full advantage. We will have to be at our best."