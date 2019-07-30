Bury game suspension 'doesn't seem quite right' says Dons director

Andrew Cullen believes MK Dons are being made to suffer as a result of Bury's inability to provide the EFL with enough evidence to allow them to host the opening game of the season on Saturday.

The decision was made by the EFL on Monday night to suspend the game until Bury can confirm they are able to see out the entire season.

But while Bury have been given an extension to prove themselves worthy of a place in the division, Mr Cullen believes Dons are the ones being left in limbo and the ones suffering as a result of the game not being played.

"Putting it back doesn't seem quite right," he said. "Whilst we empathise with the situation, we're bitterly disappointed not to be walking out at Gigg Lane at 3pm.

"For us, we're very disappointed. We had prepared meticulously for this, from the send of last season, when we set out our recruitment plans, training sessions, the day we came back for pre-season training, a whole pre-season fixture list has been geared towards an August 3 start date.

"This situation is not one of our making, not one has become for an unfortunate set of circumstances, weather, FA Cup. This is controllable. We're keen to understand has there ever been a precedent where the fixture has been suspended and what it means for the opposition club."

"From a football perspective, by not having a game, it means our season is truncated by a week. It doesn't sound too bad, but there may be a time when it is rescheduled which might see us with three away games, or Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday."

Mr Cullen though said the club are keen for Bury to overcome their issues and play a part in League 1 this season.

He said: "This is a very difficult and complex set of circumstances. No-one wants to see Bury go out of business. We want to see Bury continue in the Football League and get their fixtures played as soon as possible. The EFL can only allow that if they get the information they require.

"It's a huge situation for supporters in particular. A football club in a place like Bury creates a sense of community and belonging, and it's imperative everyone does all they can to ensure Bury survives."