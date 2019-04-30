Bury secure promotion to League 1

Bury will play League 1 football next season after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday.

The game at Prenton Park had been rearranged after a waterlogged pitch forced the game into postponement on Saturday.

Danny Mayor's second half equaliser cancelled out James Norwood's 30th goal of the season early in the first half.

With both Dons and Mansfield meeting in the final game of the season, only one of the teams can feasibly catch Ryan Lowe's side, securing their promotion to the third tier.

The result also means Tranmere are no longer able to finish in the top three.