Bury thrown out of the Football League as Bolton are given two-week notice

Bury's fate has finally been decided by the EFL who have withdrawn the Shakers' membership to the Football League.

The side who finished second in League Two last season are yet to kick a ball this season, having their opening five games - including what should have been MK Dons first of the season - postponed, also being thrown out of the Carabao Cup after failing to fulfil the first round game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Bury

Their fate was due to be decided on Friday, but were given yet another reprieve when a bid to take over the club was tabled. However, with that being withdrawn on Tuesday afternoon, the EFL made the final decision at around 11pm 'with a heavy heart' to throw Bury out of the Football League. Bury were due to play Dons at Stadium MK on February 15, 2019.

Debbie Jevans CBE, EFL Executive Chair, said: “Today is undoubtedly one of the darkest days in the League’s recent history. The EFL has worked determinedly and tirelessly to avoid this outcome and it is with a heavy heart that this situation has been forced upon us.

“The EFL has to place the integrity of our competitions at the heart of every decision we make, and we simply cannot allow this unacceptable situation to continue or countenance the prospect of postponing further fixtures.

“I understand this will be a deeply upsetting and devastating time for Bury’s players, staff, supporters and the wider community. There is no doubt today’s news will be felt across the entire football family.

“No one wanted to be in this position but following repeated missed deadlines, the suspension of five League fixtures, in addition to not receiving the evidence we required in regard to financial commitments and a possible takeover not materialising; the EFL Board has been forced to take the most difficult of decisions.”

The future of fellow League One side Bolton Wanderers also hangs in the balance, with the Trotters offered 14 days to "meet all outstanding requirements of the League’s insolvency policy or its membership in the EFL will be withdrawn."