MK Dons celebrate Warren O'Hora's goal against Cambridge United

Cambridge United 0-1 MK Dons: Dons Rated

Warren O'Hora's second goal of the season ensured three more points on the road for MK Dons as they saw off Cambridge United at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday.

By Toby Lock
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 6:00 am

Here's how we rated the players.

1. Jamie Cumming - 8

Made a terrific save early on to deny Knibbs from close range, tipping his effort onto the bar. A strong character at the back, dominated his box, dealing with anything aerial

2. Harry Darling - 7.5

A decent return to his former club, good in the air as always.

3. Top Don: Warren O'Hora . 8

A cool finish when Dons needed one. Defended solidly as ever, and got the decisive goal to win it.

4. Dean Lewington - 7.5

A strong showing from the skipper

