Cambridge United 0-1 MK Dons: Dons Rated

Here's how we rated the players.
1. Jamie Cumming - 8
Made a terrific save early on to deny Knibbs from close range, tipping his effort onto the bar. A strong character at the back, dominated his box, dealing with anything aerial
2. Harry Darling - 7.5
A decent return to his former club, good in the air as always.
3. Top Don: Warren O'Hora . 8
A cool finish when Dons needed one. Defended solidly as ever, and got the decisive goal to win it.
4. Dean Lewington - 7.5
A strong showing from the skipper