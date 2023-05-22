News you can trust since 1981
Can you spot yourself in the crowd at Wembley cheering on Newport Pagnell Town?

Around 6,000 supporters cheered on Newport Pagnell Town in the FA Vase final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

By Toby Lock
Published 22nd May 2023, 09:53 BST

While the result was not what they wanted, losing 1-0 to a late Kai Walters header to secure the win for Ascot United, it was another day to remember for the Swans as they returned to the national stadium for back-to-back finals.

Here are some of the scenes from the Newport Pagnell end at Wembley as taken by our photographer Jane Russell.

Newport Pagnell Town supporters at Wembley

1. FA Vase final 2023

Newport Pagnell Town supporters at Wembley Photo: Jane Russell

Newport Pagnell Town supporters at Wembley

2. FA Vase final 2023

Photo: Jane Russell

Newport Pagnell Town supporters at Wembley

3. FA Vase final 2023

Photo: Jane Russell

Newport Pagnell Town supporters at Wembley

4. FA Vase final 2023

Photo: Jane Russell

