Cargill's red card disappoints manager Martin

A fourth red card in five games is yet another source of frustration for MK Dons manager Russell Martin after Baily Cargill was given his marching orders against Rotherham.

The Dons defender went to retrieve the ball from the Rotherham dugout in stoppage time as his side trailed 3-2 but clashed with one of the substitutes, who was shoved into the advertising boards. Cargill received a straight red card, which will mean a three-match ban.

Kieran Agard was sent off twice in quick succession, though had his red against Wycombe overturned, but after George Williams too was sent off for violent conduct, lashing out at Bolton's Thibaud Verlinden last week, manager Martin says his side need to control themselves better when things aren't going their way.

Speaking about Cargill's red card, Martin said: "Their lad has got in the way, he knows what he's doing. It's gamesmanship, but he shouldn't do it. We've had two sendings off now. I can accept them if they're for tackles or fighting for the team, but stuff like that is cheap. We lost George last week, and now Baily. It's frustrating.

"I love them both as characters, and both were out of character. I could see what was coming for Baily, but it's frustrating. I won't criticise him, but it would be easier for me to take if he was being over-zealous in the challenge. But they will be disappointed because it costs them their place in the team."