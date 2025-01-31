Central defender Jack Sanders delighted as he switches St Johnstone for MK Dons

New MK Dons signing Jack Sanders in action for St Johnstone against Rangers at Ibrox on January 12

MK Dons have made their fifth signing of the January transfer window with the capture of central defender Jack Sanders from Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone.

The 25-year-old has signed on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee, and he follows fellow new arrivals Jay Williams, Dan Crowley, Tommi O'Reilly and Nathan Thompson through the Stadium MK doors, subject to league and FA clearance.

Bolton-born Sanders began his professional career at Wigan Athletic, and after loan spells at the likes of Blyth Spartans and Southport, made the move north of the border to sign for Kilmarnock.

After three years at Rugby Park, where Sanders made 27 first team appearances as well as enjoying loan spells at Ayr United and Cove Rangers, he made the move to St Johnstone last summer.

He has been a regular for the Perth-based side this season, making 26 starts and scoring two goals, with his most recent performance on January 18 in a 1-0 win over Motherwell.

But Sanders, who stands at an imposing 6' 4" tall, has now made the move south, and he is delighted to arrived in Milton Keynes.

"I wanted to come to a club that suited my style of play, and this certainly does," said Sanders.

"I'm still looking to develop, I'm not the finished article by any stretch of the imagination.

"I've spoken to the gaffer (Scott Lindsey) on several occasions, he's someone who can help develop my game and that's something I'm really looking forward to!"

When asked to describe himself as a player, Sanders said: "I pride myself on my defensive duties first.

"But I do like to take the ball and pass it quite a lot. I can play the ball into midfield and pass out from the back.

"I've watched a few games and hopefully, my style of play will fit with what the guys have been doing."

MK boss Lindsey is also delighted to have bolstered his squad further, and said: "Jack is an exciting centre-back at a great stage in his career, it's clear to see he has a really high ceiling.

"He's already played a good amount of football this season so should be able to hit the ground running quickly.

"We think he'll offer us something a little bit different at the back so I'm really looking forward to working with him."