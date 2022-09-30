Changes could be made to Dons winning line-up to face Peterborough United
It has been a while since MK Dons last kicked a ball in anger, but they return to action tomorrow to face Peterborough United.
By Toby Lock
Friday, 30th September 2022, 4:52 pm
After four players went away on international duty, the rest of the squad were able to go through nearly two weeks of training to help them iron out some of the issues which they faced in the first part of the campaign.
They went into the break off the back of a fine 2-1 win over Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium but with the visit of Peterborough on Saturday to Stadium MK, there may be changes to the side.
Here’s how we think Liam Manning could send out his side tomorrow.
Page 1 of 4