News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons were last in action two weeks ago against Oxford. We predict there could be changes to that side to face Peterborough tomorrow

Changes could be made to Dons winning line-up to face Peterborough United

It has been a while since MK Dons last kicked a ball in anger, but they return to action tomorrow to face Peterborough United.

By Toby Lock
Friday, 30th September 2022, 4:52 pm

After four players went away on international duty, the rest of the squad were able to go through nearly two weeks of training to help them iron out some of the issues which they faced in the first part of the campaign.

They went into the break off the back of a fine 2-1 win over Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium but with the visit of Peterborough on Saturday to Stadium MK, there may be changes to the side.

Here’s how we think Liam Manning could send out his side tomorrow.

1. GK - Jamie Cumming

Has been on top of his game recently, will certainly keep his spot in the side

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

2. CB - Warren O'Hora

Dons leading defender of the season, and set to keep his spot in the centre of the back three

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

3. CB - Jack Tucker

Growing in confidence in the defence, and should keep his spot as Manning looks for consistency at the back

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

4. CB - Dean Lewington (c)

The skipper should keep his spot in the side despite pressure from Zak Jules

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Peterborough UnitedPeterboroughStadium MKOxford United
Next Page
Page 1 of 4