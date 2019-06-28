Charlton Athletic to sign Chuks Aneke

Chuks Aneke will join Charlton Athletic when his contract at MK Dons expires next week.

The 25-year-old scored 19 goals for Paul Tisdale's side last season, but there were constant rumours surrounding his future at the club throughout the League Two campaign.

Aneke helped Dons secure promotion back to League One, but with his contract at Stadium MK up at the end of the month, has opted to ply his trade in the Championship next season.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Tisdale said the door was not closed on Aneke, but admitted the longer the wait went, the less likely it would be that he would return next season.