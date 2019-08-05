Checkatrade Trophy changes name to Leasing.com Trophy

The EFL and Leasing.com have announced a three-year deal that will see the new car marketplace become the official title sponsor of the EFL Trophy.

The exclusive partnership sees the competition become known as the ‘Leasing.com Trophy’ with immediate effect, with the deal running until the conclusion of the 2021/22 season.

The competition, which previously had been known as the Checkatrade Trophy, kicks off this week, with three matches taking place, as Manchester United U21s and Liverpool U21s make their debuts in the competition, with Group Stage games against Rotherham United and Oldham Athletic, respectively. Swindon Town host Chelsea U21s in the week’s remaining fixture.

This season, Dons will take on Stevenage, Wycombe Wanderers and Fulham U21s in the competition.

The competition will continue in the same format, with a prize fund of almost £3million again on offer for a further three seasons, following a recent agreement to continue with the current format by EFL Clubs.

EFL Chief Commercial Officer, Ben Wright, said: “The EFL is delighted to welcome Leasing.com to our portfolio of partners at the League ahead of the start of what we all hope is another successful and memorable EFL Trophy campaign.

“With the revised format now firmly established, this competition continues to go from strength to strength and the EFL is looking forward to working with the Leasing.com team as we plot this season’s journey to Wembley and move on to the next chapter of the EFL Trophy’s history.”

David Timmis, founder and MD of Leasing.com, said: “We’re delighted and immensely proud to have secured sponsorship of the EFL Trophy as part of our ongoing brand development campaign for Leasing.com.

“We want Leasing.com to become a household name and what better way to achieve that than to sponsor one of the most high-profile tournaments in English football.

“The EFL Trophy continues to grow every year and has huge potential, so it’s a perfect partnership and we can’t wait to get the ball rolling.”