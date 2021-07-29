Cherries boss Parker ready for tough cup challenge against MK Dons

AFC Bournemouth boss Scott Parker

The competitive season kicks off for both clubs at the Vitality Stadium, with Parker taking charge of his first match as Cherries boss following his summer switch from Fulham.

Dons wrapped up their pre-season preparations on Wednesday night with a 3-1 defeat in their glamour friendly against Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, and it was a similar story for Bournemouth, who entertained Champions League winners Chelsea on Tuesday.

The Championship side were beaten 2-1 by the Blues after initially taking the lead, but it was an excellent final run-out ahead of the serious business beginning against the Dons this weekend.

And Parker is anticipating his players getting another difficult test on Saturday.

“We recover now and then we will build in to Saturday’s game against tough opposition,” said the former England midfielder.

“MK Dons are a good side, they play good football, so they are going to give us a real challenge.

“But we will be ready and prepped for Saturday.

“The fans will be back in here as well, and we will try and get the result we want and move on in the competition.”

Dons go into the game as underdogs, but new signing Mo Eisa is excited by the potential of the team he has walked into following his switch from Peterborough United.

And the striker is targeting a positive start on the south coast.

“The main thing is about winning games,” said Eisa, who is set to make his competitive debut for the club at the Vitality.

“We want to have a good start to the season because then we can achieve anything.

“My job to help the team win games is scoring goals – that’s the best way I can contribute.

“I’ll be focusing on doing that but making sure that we win those games too.