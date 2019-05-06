Cisse's attitude epitomises Tisdale's Dons dressing room

He was much maligned after his first season at Stadium MK, but Ouss Cisse encapsulated what Paul Tisdale wanted from his dressing room this season.

The Malian midfielder was set for the exit door when Tisdale arrived at the club in the summer, prompting the manager to draft in replacements in the centre of the park. But with a move never transpiring, Cisse was left on the fringes of the squad, forced to wait for his opportunity.

With a bigger squad at his disposal than he had anticipated, Tisdale said he had to let down several players across the course of the season, but highlighted Cisse as the best example in his dressing room of how a player should conduct themselves when waiting for their opportunity.

"Ouss is a really good example of how the team has conducted itself this year," he said. "I was led to believe there was every chance Ouss was leaving when I arrived here, as I was with a number of players. Circumstances then meant opportunities were hard for him. But he kept the faith in doing the right think.

"Every obstacle he has had, he was respectful, did things in the right way and good things keep coming back to him. He has played a huge part in the season. He could have been disappointed over and over again, but he has embraced the year. He has been a wonderful example of what it's like to be in this team."