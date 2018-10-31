City sides in cup competition

Newport Pagnell Town were sent crashing out of the Knock Out Cup on Tuesday night after a crushing 4-1 defeat to Daventry Town.

Three goals in the opening 31 minutes left Newport toiling, as Adam Creaney netted either side of Jordon Orosz.

Harry Stratton pulled one back in first half stoppage time, but Kieran Fitzgerald's goal midway through the second half ensured a comeback was never on the cards.

In the League Challenge Trophy, SSML Division 2 side New Bradwell St Peter came up against Premier Division toppers Biggleswade FC and though they more than held their own, were dispatched 4-1.

MK Gallacticos are through to the second round though after beating Wodson Park 5-3. Mohammed Ahmed opened the scoring, with Leon Lobjoit, Emmanuel Dahie and a brace from the bench from Josh Smith saw Gallacticos through.