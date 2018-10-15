Clean Slate are finally off the mark with draw

Clean Slate picked up their first point of the season as they drew 1-1 with Tring Corinthians.

The bottom two clubs faced off in SSML Division 2 on Saturday, but Jake Pym's 65th minute goal was enough to earn Slate their first point of the campaign. They remain bottom of the pile.

There were also shared spoils when MK Gallacticos and Unite MK met, splitting four goals. Gallacticos took the lead on the half hour courtesy of Demarlo Smith, before doubling their advantage on 62 minutes. Unite fought back though, and two goals in seven minutes, from Myles Braham and Luke Little, ensured a 2-2 draw. The result means Unite remain fourth, with Gallacticos 11th.

Eighth place New Bradwell St Peter came from behind to draw 2-2 with ninth place Aston Clinton, thanks to goals from James Davey and David King.

Old Bradwell United moved into the second round of the Amagram Records Trophy after an extra-time win over Bovingdon, who finished the game with eight men in the 3-1 defeat.