Clean Slate celebrate victory at last

Clean Slate won their first game of the season in a seven-goal thriller with The 61FC (Luton).

Tyrelle McLeod-Bentley and Juniour Osei Tutu both netted braces for Slate as they picked up their first points of the SSML Division 2 campaign in the 4-3 win, ending a run of nine consecutive losses.

Old Bradwell United are up to sixth in the standings after a 4-0 thrashing of Mursley United. Scott Valentine netted a wonderful free kick to open the scoring before Darryl Smith netted the first of his double from the penalty spot. Ben Green made it 3-0 10 minutes into the second period before Smith's second of the afternoon wrapped up the points.

The win sees United jump a long way up the table, capitalising on New Bradwell St Peter's 0-0 draw with MK Gallacticos.

Unite MK suffered a 7-0 hammering at the hands of promotion chasing Pitstone & Ivinghoe and sit 11th.