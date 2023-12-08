Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough has warned his side not to take MK Dons lightly when they head to Field Mill on Saturday.

Both sides were given watching briefs last weekend, and return to League Two action this weekend, crossing paths for the first time since May 2019.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Stags go into the game sat fourth in the table, with Dons in 11th, but making a marked recovery since the arrival of Mike Williamson at the helm in October.

Having won three, drawn two and lost one under Williamson’s watch in the division, Clough has warned his side they will not be in for an easy afternoon when Dons come to town this weekend.

“They’re a very dangerous team,” said the former Burton man. “They’ve got some very good players – a lot of League One players as well.

“They’re a good footballing side all over the pitch. I wouldn’t rule out them making a charge because of the quality of the squad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Mike has gone in there now and that will mean a few changes. He’s proved at Gateshead what he can do. It’s going to be a very tough game.”

Clough’s side though have only lost once all season, with the manager adding: “Generally, I think we have to be extremely pleased with how it’s gone. We have only lost the one league game – I’m still angry about that at Swindon – but in general terms I think we’re in good shape.