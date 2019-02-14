Comeback kings table: All Premier League and Football League clubs ranked in order of points gained from losing positions
Some teams just don't know when they're beaten - but who are THE comeback kings in the Premier League and Football League?
Here, we take a look at EVERY Premier League and Football League clubs' record when falling behind in matches - ranking them in order from lowest to highest. Stats provided by TransferMarkt
1. Fleetwood Town - 92nd
Fleetwood have trailed 11 times in their matches League One matches this season, losing all 11.
2. Huddersfield Town - 91st
Trailed: 11. W0 D0 L11 = 1 point
3. Bradford City - 90th
Trailed: 19. W0 D1 L18 = 1 point
4. Southampton - 89th
Trailed: 13. W0 D1 L12 = 1 point
