Concerts will see Dons prepare for League 1 away from home

MK Dons will not play any pre-season friendlies at Stadium MK this summer, but have confirmed their first game.

Three concerts - Rod Stewart, Take That and Rammstein - will perform on the pitch before the start of the season, and the pitch will need to be renovated afterwards.

It means Paul Tisdale's side will prepare for League 1 on the road. The first friendly has already been announced, with Dons travelly to take on Welwyn Garden City at The BP Mitchell Stadium on Friday July 19.

"We're working with the three biggest promoters in the country, and we're excited with all the concerts," said Dons chairman Pete Winkelman. "Concerts aren't always about these huge venues, but more often than not done in stadia.

"We've got Take That, which will be fantastic, Rod Stewart which will be fantastic and Rammstein who are doing their only UK date. Their stage show is so mind-blowingly over the top – spectacle of the highest order! We're thrilled they're coming to MK.

"We're pushing it, putting on a concert in July, but this stadium was built for multiple events."