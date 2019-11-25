Concussion fears ruled out Moore-Taylor

Jordan Moore-Taylor missed out on Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Rotherham after fears he has concussion.

The defender came off in the first half against Bolton last weekend with what the medical team suspected was a migraine.

However, he remained absent from the side which took on the Millers at Stadium MK a week later. Dons will be eager to have him back too, with both George Williams and Baily Cargill suspended.

Speaking afterwards, manager Russell Martin confirmed Moore-Taylor missed out as a precaution for what could be a concussion.

"It was a knock-on from last week," he said. "We have to go through concussion protocol. He couldn't remember whether he took a knock last week, so we have to go through that.

"Hopefully he'll be back for the next one."