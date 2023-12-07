With the games set to come thick and fast over the next month, Warren O’Hora believes MK Dons will pick up momentum

Warren O'Hora celebrates with Joe Tomlinson

Defender Warren O’Hora is convinced MK Dons will be fighting at the top end of League Two this season.

After the club’s stuttering start to life in the fourth tier, the Irishman believes the players are now on the same page under boss Mike Williamson, with results helping lift the mood.

While the club remain outside the top 10 though, O’Hora believes Dons will quickly climb the table during the busy Christmas period and be fighting at the right end as so many predicted in the summer.

“In my eyes, it's still early, we're chasing,” he said. “What has happened in the past has happened now, we can only look forward. We're not even half-way through now, and it's not how you start, but how you finish.

“I'm really confident we'll do well this season under this gaffer, there's no doubt in my mind that we'll get better. The more we get going and the more games we play, I'm hoping the fans will stick with us and see what we're trying to do.

“It is a lot happier, and results breed happier. There's a plan, everyone knows what we're doing and I think now we know we'll make a chance to go out and hurt teams, and go on to win.

“The games will come thick and fast now. If you're not happy playing football, you're not in the right profession. I love it, and I know everyone else here does too.

“Christmas is a big period in football, league tables can change, we just have to make sure we're moving in the right direction.