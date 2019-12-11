Confidence issues causing Dons’ late goal syndrome

Late goals have been a thorn in Dons’ side recently, and it is a dangerous trait both Russell Martin and Alex Gilbey are eager to overcome.

In six of their last 12 games, Dons have conceded in the last five minutes of games. Under Martin alone, crucial goals have been scored by Wycombe, Bolton, Rotherham and Doncaster in the dying minutes.

For the manager, it is an anxiety issue, but is something that his side will grow out of will come as they continue to gain confidence.

He said: “We haven’t been in that position too many times.

“It’s physical and mental. It’s not being fit enough for the style we want to play yet, but it’s that last little piece of the puzzle – feeling that we’re going to hold on.

“When it’s like that, we need to stick to our plan and stick to what we’re doing. I get that, that’s the anxiety that’s in the players.”

Gilbey added: “We slipped up late again, and we need to sort that out because it’s happening quite a bit now."