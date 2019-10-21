Confidence remains high in the MK Dons dressing room

Regan Poole believes Dons, who ended their five game losing streak on Saturday, are just as capable of winning five games in a row.

Dons torrid run of defeats came to an end on Saturday with a 0-0 draw against Coventry City, but without a win in more than a month, they find themselves just a point above the League One relegation zone.

With a busy week ahead - trips to Rochdale and Fleetwood in quick succession - Poole believes Dons can just as easily put a run of wins together to turn their season around.

"You can lose five in a row, but you can win five in a row as well," he said. "There's a belief in the dressing room that we can get out of this, no problem. As soon as we get that first win, we can take off and start building.

"The run started losing 1-0 to Ipswich and then Southend, and in both of those games we were very unlucky. I feel a few of those loses we could have got something out of those games, so it shows we're not that far away. I think when we get that win, we can put a run together."

Poole. who missed the defeat to Bristol Rovers while away on international duty with Wales, returned to the bench on Saturday for the visit of the Sky Blues to Stadium MK. Having made 11 appearances for Dons since arriving in the summer, the Welsh defender now feels he has settled into the dressing room and has adapted to Paul Tisdale's style of play.

He continued: "It's always tough walking into a new dressing room, it takes a while to find your feet. It was good to get a full pre-season in, get to know everybody, and I'm starting to understand the role.

"The style we play is a little bit different and it took a while to get used to but it's a style that suits me. I feel I'm settling well and I'm really enjoying my football at the moment."