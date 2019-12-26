Confident Callum Brittain thrives off Martin's praise

Callum Brittain thanked Russell Martin for helping restore his confidence.

The 21-year-old has been a regular throughout this season, playing in several positions under Paul Tisdale, while deployed primarily as a right-back under new manager Martin.

Brittain said his former fellow defender has restored confidence in his abilities.

He said: "He's given me a lot of confidence, he believes in me, like he does with the others in there. I just thrive off someone who is giving me confidence. I am enjoying football but hopefully we can turn the results around.

"I'm enjoying it, I like to improve in all positions. It just gives me a different job. As long as I'm on the pitch, I'll enjoy it."