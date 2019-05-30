Contracts have 'no real bearing' on injury treatment policy at MK Dons

In a day and age where footballers are seen as a commodity, Simon Crampton still believes in helping players back to full fitness whether they are still MK Dons players or not.

Releasing players at the end of their contracts is no shock in the Football League nowadays, but in some circumstances, it can leave those in the treatment room with an air of uncertainty about their futures.

At MK Dons though, players injured on duty for the club are assured by Crampton and the medical staff that they will be welcome to continue their rehabilitation until they find another club.

Oxford winger Rob Hall is still vilified by Dons fans for his perceived betrayal of signing for the U's while out of contract at Bolton, completing his rehab at Stadium MK after his loan spell at the club had ended in 2016.

Crampton though believes continuing to treat him was the right thing to do.

"In seasons past, we've had only one player in but he has been out of contract, but that's no different. He got injured here. The least we can do is to make sure he goes away fixed.

"It's something we strongly believe. If a player has been injured with us, their contract has no real bearing. If they have been injured with Dons, we'll do what we can do to get them back to the level of fitness they want to be at to continue. It's important.

"We've had players here who are injured and out of contract but we've made it clear they're more than welcome to continue their rehab until they are fit. For me, it's the obvious thing to do. If someone is injured, we look after them."

