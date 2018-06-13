Council urged to show their support for Dele Alli on eve of the World Cup

MK Council should fly the England flag to support city star Dele Alli during the World Cup, a councillor has urged.

Tory leader Alex Walker has written to council chief exec Carole Mills asking to have the flag of St George to fly above the Civic Offices in Central Milton Keynes during the tournament in Russia which gets underway on Thursday.

Alex Walker has asked MK Council to fly an England flag at the Civic Offices

Councillor Walker, a Manchester City fan, said it was a great way to show the town's support for Gareth Southgate's squad, which includes Milton Keynes' own Dele Alli.

"I believe it would be a great way for the Council, on behalf of MK, to show its support for Gareth Southgate and the England team," he said. "It would also highlight our support for Dele Alli who was born and raised here in MK and started his career at MK Dons - without a doubt one of the best players to ever grace Stadium MK.

"We are often shy of showing our Englishness, but sporting occasions offer us the perfect opportunity to show we are a proud English Town. Let's get behind our boys!"

England kick off their World Cup campaign on Monday against Tunisia.