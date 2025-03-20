Former MK Dons manager Scott Lindsey is the odds on favourite to return to Crawley Town as manager after Rob Elliot was sacked on Wednesday.placeholder image
Crawley Town next manager odds: Ex-Manchester United defender as well as former Leeds United, MK Dons and Northampton Town bosses and Chesterfield and Mansfield Town legends in the running for Crawley job

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 20th Mar 2025, 15:03 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 15:08 BST
The last two MK Dons managers are both being linked with the vacant manager’s job at Crawley Town.

After just six wins in 31 matches, the club parted company with Rob Elliot Wednesday evening.

And former MK Dons boss Scott Lindsey, who Elliot replaced, is now the odds on favourite to return to the south coast.

Lindsey was sacked after five months in charge after a run of two wins in 16 games saw Dons plummet from third at the start of December to 17th in League Two by the time the club opted to pull the trigger.

MK Dons chief executive Neil Hart explains his decision to part company with Scott Lindsey

Mike Williamson, who was replaced by Lindsey after his sacking by MK Dons back in September is also in the running following his recent dismissal from Carlisle United.

Former Bolton manager Ian Evatt and ex Northampton Town boss Jon Brady are also amongst the front runners, while there’s some big name managers rated as mid-range shots for the role.

Crawley will all but certainly be relegated this season with the new manager set to be tasked with regaining the club’s League One status.

Here is the lowdown of the main names in the frame.

4/6

1. Scott Lindsey

4/6 Photo: Getty Images

6/1

2. Ian Evatt

6/1 Photo: Getty Images

7/1

3. Mike Williamson

7/1 Photo: Getty Images

8/1

4. Jon Brady

8/1 Photo: Getty Images

