After just six wins in 31 matches, the club parted company with Rob Elliot Wednesday evening.

And former MK Dons boss Scott Lindsey, who Elliot replaced, is now the odds on favourite to return to the south coast.

Lindsey was sacked after five months in charge after a run of two wins in 16 games saw Dons plummet from third at the start of December to 17th in League Two by the time the club opted to pull the trigger.

Mike Williamson, who was replaced by Lindsey after his sacking by MK Dons back in September is also in the running following his recent dismissal from Carlisle United.

Former Bolton manager Ian Evatt and ex Northampton Town boss Jon Brady are also amongst the front runners, while there’s some big name managers rated as mid-range shots for the role.

Crawley will all but certainly be relegated this season with the new manager set to be tasked with regaining the club’s League One status.