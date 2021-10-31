Crewe Alexandra 1-4 MK Dons: Dons rated

Here's how we rated the players.
1. Andrew Fisher - 7
Like at Wigan a few weeks ago, didn't really have many saves to make but had to be alert to Crewe's regular threats and pressure. Commanded his box well when called upon.
2. Dean Lewington - 7.5
Read the game brilliantly well, frustrating Chris Long for much of the first half in particular. Mopped up all over the back line to snuff out chances before they could happen.
3. Harry Darling - 7.5
Mikael has often been a thorn in Dons' side down the years, but was kept quiet all afternoon by Darling who kept him in close quarters.
4. Warren O'Hora - 7
Most of Crewe's attacks came down his side as he was left a little exposed when Kioso pressed forwards. Allowed the hosts to get too many crosses into the box.