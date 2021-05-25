Cullen’s Dons departure will not impact on their transfer dealings

Dons chairman Pete Winkelman

Pete Winkelman has eased concerns that Andrew Cullen’s departure as Dons’ Executive Director could impact on their transfer dealings this summer.

Cullen, who leaves to take up the CEO position at Portsmouth, played a key role in negotiations with potential transfer targets at Stadium MK.

But Winkelman confirmed Cullen will not be directly replaced, but instead will be delegating his responsibilities, including his roles when it comes to recruitment, to those already at the club and believes the impact of his departure will be minimal if done right.

He said: “In a football club, it comes down to the chairman. I’ve been involved in practically every deal at this club, good and bad, but I think we’re in the best place we’ve been in for a long time. I’m not seeing it having an impact at all.

“I’m a hands-on owner, I’m involved in every deal that gets done but maybe there are other ways of doing that.

“In terms of the change, its a real opportunity. We’re under increasing pressure to keep our best people.

“We’ve seen Liam Sweeting come in and make a difference in recruitment. We’ve had Russ come in and replace our culture.