Darling set for Swansea City move after completing medical

Harry Darling is poised to join Championship side Swansea City after completing a medical on Saturday, the Citizen understands.

The 22-year-old made 49 appearances and scored 10 goals for the club in his first full season at Stadium MK having signed from Cambridge United in January 2021.

Darling was subject to speculation from Swansea last January too after Martin raided his former club for goalkeeper Andrew Fisher, having missed out on Matt O'Riley too during the last window.