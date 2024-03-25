MK Dons missed the chance to go into the top three after a big defeat at Stockport County.MK Dons missed the chance to go into the top three after a big defeat at Stockport County.
Data experts give latest take on final League Two table after latest twists in promotion and relegation battles, including predictions for MK Dons, Stockport County, Crewe Alexandra, Gillingham and Newport County

The Dons fluffed their big chance on Saturday.
A crushing 5-0 defeat at Stockport denied them the chance of leaping into the top three places.

But it is still all to play for with MK just three points behind Wrexham in third, with the Welsh side facing leaders Mansfield on Friday, while the Dons host Walsall.

At the other end of the table, Sutton United tightened it up at the bottom after victory over Accrington as the three horse race to avoid relegation bunches up.

This is what the SuperComputer, conducted by the footballwebpages.co.uk website, predicts will happen.

Take a look at this predicted table and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

88pts (+49)

1. Mansfield Town

1. Mansfield Town
88pts (+49)

86pts (-+41)

2. Stockport County

2. Stockport County
86pts (-+41)

81pts (+25)

3. Wrexham

3. Wrexham
81pts (+25)

78pts (+16)

4. Crewe Alexandra

4. Crewe Alexandra
78pts (+16)

