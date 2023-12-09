News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons are in for a dramatic end to the season, according to the data experts.

Data experts give latest verdict on how the final League Two table will look and where MK Dons, Grimsby Town, Bradford City, Salford City and Morecambe will finish - picture gallery

MK Dons are set for a thrilling end to the season, according to the latest supercomputer predictions.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 9th Dec 2023, 07:00 GMT

The data – carried out by bookmakers BetVictor – believes that every point, and even every going is going to prove crucial for the Dons.

Take a look at what predicted table and deliver your verdict on where you think Dons will finish via our social media channels.

The supercomputer uses the match simulator to predict the outcomes of a full season's fixtures. The simulation is run 10,000 times, following which we calculate average standings and probabilities.

Win league: 79.7% Automatic promotion: 98.6% Play-off spot: 1.4%

1. Stockport County - 95pts (+46)

Win league: 79.7% Automatic promotion: 98.6% Play-off spot: 1.4% Photo: Richard Heathcote

Win league: 16,8% Automatic promotion: 85.6% Play-off spot: 13.4%

2. Mansfield Town - 86pts (+36)

Win league: 16,8% Automatic promotion: 85.6% Play-off spot: 13.4% Photo: Chris Holloway

Win league: 1.2% Automatic promotion: 33.9% Play-off spot: 52.4%

3. Wrexham - 77pts (+20)

Win league: 1.2% Automatic promotion: 33.9% Play-off spot: 52.4% Photo: Chris Holloway

Win league: 1.2% Automatic promotion: 28.8% Play-off spot: 53.8%

4. Notts County - 77pts (+14)

Win league: 1.2% Automatic promotion: 28.8% Play-off spot: 53.8% Photo: Jess Hornby

