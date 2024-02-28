News you can trust since 1981
A computer prediction is tipping MK Dons to have a major slump in form for the rest of the season.

Data experts give unlikely prediction for MK Dons automatic promotion bid - plus where Wrexham, Crewe Alexandra, Barrow, Walsall, Forest Green, Sutton United and Grimsby Town will finish

MK Dons are right in the mix for automatic promotion.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th Feb 2024, 13:20 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 13:55 GMT

A 3-0 win over Newport over the weekend, coupled with Wrexham’s failure to beat Forest Green Rovers last night, leaves the Dons just three points off third place with 12 games to go.

But data experts for the footballwebpages.co.uk website are tipping Dons to make a pigs ear of it all in the run-in.

They believe MK are going to struggle to rack up the wins, and will get just over one point per game for the rest of the season.

Here’s what the gurus are saying. Take a look at this predicted table and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

92 pts (+52)

1. Mansfield Town

92 pts (+52) Photo: Chris Holloway

87pts (+39)

2. Stockport County

87pts (+39) Photo: Richard Heathcote

84pts (+24)

3. Crewe Alexandra

84pts (+24) Photo: Shaun Botterill

80pts (+24)

4. Wrexham

80pts (+24) Photo: Chris Holloway

