Deadline day deals not done, but not for want of trying

Dons wanted to bring in players ahead of the transfer deadline on Monday, but deals fell through at the final hurdle, chairman Pete Winkelman confirmed.

With Dons’ mixed start, many predicted some movement when the transfer window closed, specifically to bolster the front line. However, Monday came and went without any movement at Stadium MK, leaving some fans wondering where the goals are going to come from.

Pete Winkelman said Dons were busy on deadline day though, but deals simply did not come to fruition.

He said: “We weren’t able to make changes in the transfer window, and I’ll admit there were things we did look at and some things did not come off, but we’re not worried by that.

“It still gives us an opportunity in January if the need arises or the right player arises to go and do something.

“I’ve been impressed with Paul Tisdale because he wants particular players, and if he doesn’t get that player, he doesn’t bounce off and get another one which is something we’ve been prone to doing in the past.

“You can see the quality of the squad now, and there’s a logic to it.

“We’ve relied on loan players in the past, and we’ve had some fantastic players, but equally, if you want to be in control of your destiny, you need to own them too.

“And that’s how our budgets have been spent.”

And for the first time in a long time, Dons do not have a single loan signing in their squad this season - something Winkelman said was a conscious effort, and leaves them with money in hand for the January window.

“We have consciously made the decision this year not to use loans,” he added.

“That’s not to say we wouldn’t have brought some in if certain players had become available, but as a strategy we’re not using loan players.

“This is a good experiment, and I’m feeling less pressure than last year.

“I want to see what we end up needing, and maybe January will be a more appropriate time when we see what the first 11 looks like, we see the weaknesses and that make it a better time to try and fill the gap.”