Deanshanger Ladies are scoring goals for fun

If you want goals, Deanshanger Ladies is the place to be this season!

Averaging seven goals per game, and conceding on average less than one, the team are cruising towards the Northampton Women’s Macron Football League Division 2 title, winning all nine of their games so far, accruing a +65 goal difference.

The side, managed by Mike James and Peta Ferguson, are beginning to attract big crowds to their games at Deanshanger Athletic Sports Club too.

Later this month, the ladies will look to wrap up the league title when they take on second placed side Welland Valley Ladies at home. The game takes place on Sunday April 29, kicking off at 2pm.

But while the team looks in great shape at the moment, they are always on the look-out for new players to join them. Training sessions takes place every Wednesday evening at 6.50pm at the club.

For more info, visit www.deanshangerathletic.com