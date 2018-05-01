Deanshanger Ladies on cloud nine after wrapping up the title

Deanshanger Ladies thrashed title rivals Welland Ladies 9-1 to secure the Northampton Women’s Macron Football League Division 2 title.

Heading into the championship decider, Deanshanger were averaging seven goal per game, and had mounted a +65 goal difference.

Wellend knew they'd need a remarkable victory to overturn the goal-difference alone, but they were soon trailing to Lottie Jones' strike after just two minutes.

Leanne Lewis doubled the lead 10 minutes later, before Emily Hale made it 3-0 on 27 minutes. Jones doubled her tally to make it 4-0 to Deanshanger, and Megan Smart made it 5-0 in first half stoppage time.

Jones completed her hat-trick just a minute into the second period, while Hale and Lewis added to their tallies to extend the lead to 8-0.

While Welland managed to pull one back, before Jones added her fourth to complete the rout and wrap up the league title.

Pic: Back row left to right: Mike James, Angel Nevill, Paris Jones, Leanne Lewis, Jane Matthews, Laura Whittle (c), Kennedy Lewis, Leah Williams, Mark Champion, Tony Hatwell

Front row left to right: Megan Smart, Emily Hale, Corina Duffy-Edge, Peta Ferguson, Lottie Jones, Dee Hudson, Penny Bramwell, Harriet Frayne