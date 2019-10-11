Defender Walsh confident MK Dons can call a halt to losing streak at Bristol Rovers

Defender Joe Walsh says he and his fellow MK Dons players have to 'stay strong mentally' to fight their way out of their current losing streak.

And he believes the squad's experience of coming out of the other side of similar runs of results last season is going to stand them in good stead.

Dons won promotion from Sky Bet League Two last season, but it was all plain sailing for Paul Tisdale's men.

In September they went seven matches without a win, and then between December and February they lost seven out of 10 in the league, claiming just seven points out of a possible 30.

Injury-hit Dons are currently on a run of four straight league one defeats, but Walsh insists they can battle through it and come out the other side.

"We had it last season when we got promoted, where we had spells where we couldn't get any points, couldn't get a win, but we always got through it," said Walsh.

"I believe that we can get through this. In football you sometimes go out of form for a bit, but we can get through this patch and start picking up points, starting with this Saturday."

Dons travel to in-form Bristol Rovers this weekend, and Walsh is in no doubt as to what needs to be done at the Memorial Stadium.

"We have to stop the losing streak," said Walsh. "But the main thing is not to get too disheartened about the past few weeks.

"We have lost a few games, but we have to just keep strong mentally, keep pushing ourselves in training, and we will pick up points."

The injury issues don't seem to be easing for the Dons, and that is leading to some round pegs being asked to fill square holes in the team line-up.

In the 3-0 defeat to Burton last week, defender Walsh found himself playing as a striker, and although he doesn't expect to play there too often, he says it is something the Dons have to get on with.

"We have had a few injuries up front, and we had it last season as well when it was the other way round and all the centre-halves were injured at one stage," said the 27-year-old.

"But it is something that happens in football, and you have to deal with it.

"Maybe players will have to play out of position, and that is just the way it goes.

"We do have a lot of players who can play in different positions anyway, so we are not afraid to change it up.

"We just have to concentrate on the next game now and hopefully don't pick up any more injuries."