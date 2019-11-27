Defensive issues as big as Dons’ attacking woes

Though plenty of focus has been on Dons’ shortcomings in front of goal this season, their coaching staff say the problems are equally as prominent at the back.

Dean Thornton and Luke Williams both feel the backline must be tightened up if Dons are to get out of their current slump.

Thornton said: “We just need to be clinical in both boxes. If you see how hard we have to work to score, the other teams don’t have to work as hard to score.

“As a defensive unit, we’re doing well but we can improve. We’ll change slightly how we’ll defend the box, but we’ve not had long to get the message across.”

Williams added: “The team is conceding too many goals, and you can see that in the goal difference.

“There is plenty of work to be done there. We need to stop leaking goals as quickly as possible. We can only work logically, day-by-day and we have to go through the process.”

