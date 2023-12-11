Defensive performance deserved at least a replay, says Women's boss Bill
The defensive performance from MK Dons’ back four deserved a clean sheet and a replay on Sunday against Birmingham City, but could hold their heads high despite the 2-0 FA Cup third round defeat.
From almost the opening whistle, Championship Birmingham put Dons Women under pressure, setting a high line and, for long periods, hemming the hosts into their own defensive third.
Dons more than held their own though, with Hannah Warren, Nicola Puddick, Sofia Stovold and Zoe Creaney ahead of keeper Chloe Sansom, putting in a staunch display, limiting the Championship side at arm’s length for the majority.
With the Blues’ frustration mounting late on, and more and more ambitious attempts to breach Sansom’s goal proving fruitless, it needed a 92nd minute deflection to eventually break Dons’ resolve when substitute Choe Yuri opened the scoring.
With Sansom then sent forward for an even later corner, Charlie Devlin was able to roll in Birmingham’s second at the death.
Manager Charlie Bill was full of praise for his side in the aftermath, but said his defensive unit were outstanding.
“I could single out every player, but the back four and keeper... I don't think I've ever seen a performance so resolute,” he said. “It took an inside nick off our left-back Nic and it's come off the bottom of the post. Sometimes you wish it was a 30-yard worldie into the top corner to win it. They're the fine margins in football.
“We've not lost it in how we've presented ourselves and applied ourselves. I'm just so proud of everyone, they showed phenomenal levels out there.
“Birmingham are the form side in the Championship and they will be close to winning the league, so for us to step up makes us so proud. And we will use that as real motivation after Christmas now.”