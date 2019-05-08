Dele Alli set for Champions League final

The Champions League has thrown up some strange results of late, but few could have predicted a spot in the Champions League final for Milton Keynes' Dele Alli.

His Tottenham side trailed 1-0 from the opening leg against Dutch champions Ajax heading to Amsterdam on Wednesday night, and fell 3-0 down on aggregate after first half goals from Matthijs de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech.

But a second half hat-trick from Brazilian striker Lucas Moura, completed in the sixth minute of stoppage time, set up by Dele, secured them a spot in the final of the biggest competition in Europe against English rivals Liverpool.

Dele left MK Dons for Tottenham in 2015 for £5 million. Since then, he has become an England international, helping Gareth Southgate's side to the semi-finals of the World Cup last summer, and now his Spurs side to the Champions League final.