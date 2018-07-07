Dele heads England into the World Cup semi-finals

Dele Alli is on the brink of making England history after his header helped England into the World Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

The attacker from Milton Keynes headed home on 58 minutes, doubling England's lead against Sweden send them to their first semi-final since 1996, and their first World Cup final four since 1990 as they ran out 2-0 winners.

At just 22-years and 87 days, Alli also became the second-youngest scorer for the Three Lions at a World Cup, behind Michael Owen.

The 2-0 win means they will play on Wednesday night for a place in Sunday's final.

Still struggling to make the sort of impact on the England team perhaps he would like, Alli said: "It's always nice to score on occasions like this. I don;'t feel like this was my best performance but to score is unbelievable. To get to the semi finals is an amazing feeling."

"It's a great achievement for the team. We owe that to the fans back at home for supporting us and believing in us.It was a good performance."