Dele's Champions League dream ends with defeat to Liverpool

Dele Alli's Champions League dream ended on Saturday night when his Tottenham Hotspur side lost 2-0 to Liverpool in Madrid.

Dele, who was born and raised in Milton Keynes, was a starter in Mauricio Pochettino's side, but they were trailing within two minutes thanks to a Sadio Mane-won penalty, fired home by Mo Salah.

Dele is substituted in the Champions League final

Spurs had more of the ball during the clash, more attempts on goal and forced Liverpool keeper Allison into more saves than his counterpart Hugo Lloris - one in particular from Dele, which looked to be drifting over the Brazilian stopper.

In a late change to grab an equaliser, Dele was replaced by striker Fernando Llorente with eight minutes remaining, but Liverpool would secure their sixth European Cup win with a Divock Origi strike three minutes from time.